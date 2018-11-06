Bella Hadid Gives Us a Glimpse Inside Her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Fitting, Shuts Down Body Shamers

Bella Hadid confirmed that she’s walking in the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when she took to Instagram this weekend to give followers a behind-the-scenes look at her fitting. Unfortunately, she was subject to hate from body shamers.

“I can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits … I’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever,” the supermodel wrote alongside a sultry slideshow of herself wearing black underwear with snakeskin and black leather knee-high boots.

After receiving loads of comments from followers such as “way too skinny!! It’s scary…” and “I’m the only one who finds her body disgusting? I mean her bones are horrible,” the Nike ambassador subtly updated her caption to take on her critics.

Hadid added to the end of her caption in parenthesis, “All body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet.”

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air at 10 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 2., on ABC. Fans hoping to stream the show can visit ABC.com or the Hulu app.

Designer Brian Atwood will once again create the statement-making footwear for the show, for the fourth year. He was tight-lipped on the themes, but did reveal a few hints to FN here.

