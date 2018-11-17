Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bebe Rexha Gives Menswear a Glam Makeover With These Skyscraper Heels

By Ella Chochrek
Bebe Rexha, Spotify Secret Genius Awards, red carpet, celebrity style
Bebe Rexha
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha put an unexpected take on pantsuit dressing as she stepped out to the Spotify Secret Genius Awards in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Meant to Be” singer sported an Alessandra Rich peplum blazer embellished with crystals with skinny black pants.

Bebe Rexha, red carpet, alessandra rich, celebrity style, menswear
Bebe Rexha in an Alessandra Rich peplum blazer and sky-high sandals.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

For footwear, she picked soaring white satiny sandals. The strappy sandals featured a platform base with a chunky heel.

Bebe Rexha, sandals, skyscraper
A closer look at Bebe Rexha’s sky-high sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 29-year-old wore added a pop of color to her look with her makeup, choosing a bold pink lip. While Rexha did not take home any awards, she had a few nominations on the night.

Also in attendance was Charli XCX. The 26-year-old looked stylish in a black dress with an asymmetric hemline and spaghetti straps. She completed her understated look with a pair of black ankle-strap sandals and wore her hair in a half-bun.

Charli XCX, red carpet, minidress, legs, strappy sandals, celebrity style
Charli XCX in a black minidress and strappy sandals.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kelly Rowland hit the red carpet in a jumpsuit. The elegant one-piece hit a pair of black sandals. The Destiny’s Child alum accessorized with green dangly earrings and a clutch in the same shade.

Kelly Rowland, red carpet, black jumpsuit, celebrity style, spotify secret genius awards
Kelly Rowland in a black jumpsuit and sandals with green accessories.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Also stepping out was Becky G, who went for a far more casual look than the other women.

The 21-year-old donned a pair of heavily distressed purple acid wash jeans with a matching jacket. Underneath, she wore a shiny black crop top. Her shoes were pointy-toed metallic pumps that elevated her ensemble.

Becky G, red carpet, spotify secret genius awards, celebrity style
Becky G in an acid wash denim set and pumps.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

