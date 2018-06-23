Bebe Rexha Gives Menswear a Blonde Bombshell Makeover at VH1 Trailblazer Awards

Bebe Rexha glistened in a black and silver ensemble as she posed on the red carpet at the VH1 Trailblazer Awards in New York Thursday night.

Rexha sported an embellished blazer with a plunging neckline and skinny black trousers for a bombshell take on a menswear-inspired look. The “Meant to Be” songstress finished her look with sparkly footwear for a cohesive look from head to toe, choosing satiny black sandals with rhinestone embellishment.

The following day, Rexha wore a form-fitting look as she performed on “Good Morning America” in New York’s Central Park as part of the show’s summer concert series.

The 28-year-old — who is styled by Maeve Reilly, the same stylist behind Hailey Baldwin and Halsey’s ensembles — made an edgy statement in a custom, curve-hugging L.A. Roxx look made of leather and denim, paired with studded booties. She completed her ensemble with Jennifer Fisher earrings.

Rexha is in the middle of promoting her first full-length album, “Expectations,” which released yesterday. Prior to that, she had released three EPs: “I Don’t Want to Grow Up” (2015), “All Your Fault: Pt. 1” (2017) and “All Your Fault: Pt. 2” (2018).

“Expectations” is trending at No. 3 worldwide on the iTunes album charts, falling behind Panic! At the Disco’s “Pray for the Wicked” at No. 1 and Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s dual effort, “Everything Is Love,” at No. 2.

