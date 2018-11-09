Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Palvin Gets Shake Shack Fast Food Delivered by Boyfriend Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin got a fast food treat after walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in New York yesterday.

The 25-year-old’s boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, came to the show with a paper bag full of Shake Shack burgers.

The 26-year-old former Disney Channel star carried the bag on the pink carpet as he posed for photographers before the show, wearing an all-white suit and shiny black dress shoes.

The Victoria’s Secret models stick to notoriously strict workout and diet plans in the weeks leading up to the big show, so it comes as no surprise that Palvin would be in the mood for an indulgent snack.

Sprouse took to his Instagram stories to share an image of the burgers, captioning the picture, “I’m coming @realbarbarapalvin.”

The Hungarian model walked the runway in two looks. The first was a revealing lacy bra and underwear set, which was paired with sparkly silver heels.

The second outfit showed Palvin in a pair of form-fitting leggings and a cropped puffer coat as she posed for photographers.

The “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” star gave his girlfriend a standing ovation as she walked the runway, sweetly pointing at her and putting his hand over his heart.

When the show ended, Palvin and Sprouse reunited for the afterparty. The catwalker changed into a long black gown with leather detailing and a pair of slingback shoes.

