Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Try Their Hands at Pingpong in Matching Jeans and Sneakers

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the PingPong4Purpose event in Los Angeles, Aug. 23.

At last night’s 6th annual PingPong4Purpose event, dream couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis showed their support in coordinating outfits.

Kutcher went for distressed jeans with a T-shirt and letterman-style jacket. Kunis chose a similar look with lighter-wash jeans, a Bob Marley printed tee and a floral jacket. Both husband and wife finished off their ensembles with a pair of simple sneakers — his were gray and hers were white.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the PingPong4Purpose event in Los Angeles, Aug. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Kutcher’s and Kunis’ sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

PingPong4Purpose is a celebrity pingpong tournament hosted at the Los Angeles Dodgers stadium. The event is put on by Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s organization, Kershaw’s Challenge, which works toward helping at-risk and vulnerable children around the globe.

On Instagram, Kershaw’s Challenge shared a candid photograph of Kutcher and Kunis getting into the game as attendees watch from the sidelines.

Other big names at the event included Kershaw himself and Matthew McConaughey. The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor went for a simple, all-white look with Nike sneakers and a backwards cap while the pro baseball star chose a more animated outfit completed by a retro tracksuit and two-toned blue Under Armour sneakers.

(L-R) Clayton Kershaw, Matthew McConaughey and Ashton Kutcher at the PingPong4Purpose event in Los Angeles, Aug. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

