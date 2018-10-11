Sign up for our newsletter today!

See How Ashley Graham’s Subtle Style Hacks Make Her the Center of Attention

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
ashley graham, neon dress, vogue forces of fashion 2018
Ashley Graham
CREDIT: Splash

Ashley Graham stole the show with a head-turning, straight-off-the-plane look today at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference in New York.

The 30-year-old supermodel commanded attention in a bold skintight colorblock dress as she made her way into the event at Milk Studios in Manhattan, where she spoke on a panel along with Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Paloma Elsesser.

ashley graham, neon dress, vogue forces of fashion 2018, white sandals
Ashley Graham shoots cameras a smile as she heads to Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

The plunging sweater dress came with a hot pink top featuring sunny yellow sleeves and a neon green skirt landing just below her knees. A white trim around the bust expertly highlighted her décolletage while seamlessly coordinating with her slinky white leather sandals. Wisely, she opted for a minimalist open shoe profile that showed skin and added the illusion of length as a counterpoint to the skirt’s long hem.

Overall, the bright, can’t-miss color palette and chic silhouettes made her a standout among her peers. Take notes.

Graham, who shared with fans on her Instagram Stories that she had gone from an airplane straight to the fashion conference, chose a pair of sultry white leather stiletto sandals boasting a classic slingback silhouette. Earlier this week, the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast founder had been visiting Moscow, where she Instagrammed a photo of herself against the backdrop of St. Basil’s Cathedral.

ashley graham, neon dress, vogue forces of fashion 2018, white sandals
Ashley Graham strikes a pose in a bold colorblock dress paired with sultry white slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Splash
ashley graham feet, slingback sandals
A close-up look at Ashley Graham wearing white leather slingback sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

Ashley Graham’s Latest Outfit Leaves Little to the Imagination on the Red Carpet

Ashley Graham’s Curve-Hugging Party Dress Is Made to Show Off Legs & Heels

Ashley Graham Avoids Slipping on a Curb in Minidress and 4-Inch Heels at Met Gala Pre-Party

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad