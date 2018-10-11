See How Ashley Graham’s Subtle Style Hacks Make Her the Center of Attention

Ashley Graham stole the show with a head-turning, straight-off-the-plane look today at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference in New York.

The 30-year-old supermodel commanded attention in a bold skintight colorblock dress as she made her way into the event at Milk Studios in Manhattan, where she spoke on a panel along with Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Paloma Elsesser.

Ashley Graham shoots cameras a smile as she heads to Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The plunging sweater dress came with a hot pink top featuring sunny yellow sleeves and a neon green skirt landing just below her knees. A white trim around the bust expertly highlighted her décolletage while seamlessly coordinating with her slinky white leather sandals. Wisely, she opted for a minimalist open shoe profile that showed skin and added the illusion of length as a counterpoint to the skirt’s long hem.

Overall, the bright, can’t-miss color palette and chic silhouettes made her a standout among her peers. Take notes.

Graham, who shared with fans on her Instagram Stories that she had gone from an airplane straight to the fashion conference, chose a pair of sultry white leather stiletto sandals boasting a classic slingback silhouette. Earlier this week, the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast founder had been visiting Moscow, where she Instagrammed a photo of herself against the backdrop of St. Basil’s Cathedral.

Ashley Graham strikes a pose in a bold colorblock dress paired with sultry white slingback pumps. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Ashley Graham wearing white leather slingback sandals. CREDIT: Splash

