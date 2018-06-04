Ashley Graham’s Latest Outfit Leaves Little to the Imagination on the Red Carpet

Ashley Graham is never one to shy away from a daring outfit, and it looks like she won’t be starting anytime soon.

The model attended the Carma Foundation’s 11th annual Geminis Give Back Event in Miami last Sunday. Graham rocked a high pony and cutout minidress with a peekaboo bra. She matched the look with a pair of sleek, black sandals and a glowing Miami tan.

Ashley Graham CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Graham usually leans toward a figure-hugging outfit and can oftentimes be found wearing heeled sandals, especially if they are the likes of Stuart Weitzman.

The soiree was hosted by Graham featuring singer-songwriter Melky Jean and her brother Wyclef Jean.

Ashley Graham CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

According to the Carma Foundation’s website, the organization’s mission is to “improve the health of poor and vulnerable women and children in the Caribbean and Inner Cities of the United States.”

Graham was joined by her co-hosts on stage as well as singer Jason Derulo. Derulo displayed his own style, sporting a black and red Saint Laurent jacket and black loafers.

L-R: Jason Derulo, Melky Jean and Ashley Graham. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ashley Graham CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Stuart Weitzman CREDIT: Courtesy

