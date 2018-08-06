Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Love Twinning in Gender-Neutral Style

It’s not exactly a secret that celebrity couple Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross love to swap clothes. Ross shared the news himself in a previous interview with E! News, explaining, “The truth is — I know it sounds crazy — but we wear a lot of the same clothes.” The couple — who launched a 10-piece unisex capsule collection with Zadig & Voltaire in June — is known for their androgynous, bohemian sense of style, and they certainly showed it off while hitting the farmer’s market as a family in L.A. on Sunday.

Both Ross, who is the son of iconic performer Diana Ross, and his wife, Simpson, were spotted twinning in gender-neutral fashion down to their shoes as they shopped for goods and doted on their 3-year-old tot. The former “Hunger Games” actor, 29, sported a plain gray T-shirt tucked into navy pinstripe trousers and completed his look with a sandy-toned wide-brim statement hat and black double-buckled platform creepers.

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson hit the farmer's market in L.A. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old “Pieces of Me” singer — who is set to star alongside her husband in an upcoming E! reality TV series “Ashlee and Evan” in September — wore a similar outfit consisting of a simple white tee paired with gray plaid pants and distressed Golden Goose Deluxe brand sneakers featuring yellow stars. Jagger looked adorable in multicolored striped pants, a white shirt and blue and red shoes.

The pair decided to coordinate again at iHeart Radio’s Wango Tango concert in L.A. in June when they both rocked shiny ankle boots. Ross wore gold metallic Chelsea boots with drawstring trousers, an off-white pocket tee by Ih Nom Uh Nit and a matching hat. Meanwhile, Jessica Simpson’s younger sister donned teal pointy patent leather booties with matching pants and a canary yellow top.

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attend the iHeartRadio Wango Tango in L.A.. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

