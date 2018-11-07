Ashanti Is All Legs in Soaring 5-Inch Heels at MTV’s Midterm Election Party

Ashanti brought the glamour to MTV’s Midterm Election afterparty extravaganza at Miami Dade College last night, taking the stage to perform alongside rapper Fat Joe.

The 38-year-old singer opted for a head-turning look for the special occasion, showing off a black velvet off-the-shoulder minidress featuring a plunging neckline, full sleeves and a chunky belt. But what made her look was her shoes.

Ashanti on stage wearing Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at the MTV Midterm Election afterparty. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The platinum blonde “Say Less” songstress slipped on a celeb-favorite style — Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals with a golden metallic leather finish. The silhouette, which retails for $845, comes with three slender straps and a bold 5-inch stiletto heel with a .5-inch platform.

Ashanti performing in a black velvet off-the-shoulder minidress and Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “John Tucker Must Die” actress pulled things together by adding vibrant green eyeshadow, gold double-C Chanel earrings, two delicate choker necklaces and a dainty gold anklet.

A close-up look at Ashanti’s sky-high golden metallic Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ashanti is part of the MTV’s official +1 The Vote campaign and appeared live on MSNBC to encourage her fans to take to the polls yesterday.

