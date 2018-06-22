A$AP Rocky Does Three Head-to-Toe Outfit Changes in One Day

A$AP Rocky wearing Loewe spring '19 in the front row at the brand's Paris Men's Fashion Week show Thursday.

Yesterday, when A$AP Rocky stepped out for Paris Fashion Week Men’s, we couldn’t help but be reminded of the title of the rapper’s 2013 smash hit, “Fashion Killa.” Hitting up Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens and Loewe, Rocky proved that he’s as trendy as ever, showing off a different look for each show.

In the front row at Virgil Abloh’s debut presentation for Louis Vuitton, the 29-year-old star modeled a sleek black monogrammed LV double-breasted suit featuring a chain detail paired with red and black Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 high-top sneakers and two strings of pearls.

Virgil Abloh and A$AP Rocky at the Louis Vuitton show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Next, at the Rock Owens spring ’19 show, the “Testing” rapper donned a black painter’s jumpsuit featuring lime green circular Vlone branding throughout teamed with his own Under Armour signature sneakers. The multifaceted artist signed a deal with the athletic brand last year and previewed the shoe, which comes with a chunky, all-black, skate-influenced upper, an Osiris D3-inspired lacing cage, and an extra-chunky black midsole, in May.

A$AP Rocky wearing his new Under Armour collab shoe at Rick Owens spring '19. CREDIT: Splash

Finally, for an appearance at Loewe, the rap star wore a colorful bandana-inspired look from the Spanish luxury fashion house spring ’19 men’s collection. Rocky polished off the eye-catching two-piece set with classic black Vans Old Skool sneakers and an assortment of jewelry, including a coordinating sparkly rainbow bracelet.

