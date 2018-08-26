Ariel Winter Stuns in Thigh-High Boots and Bodysuit in Sultry Behind-the-Scenes Shot

Ariel Winter is never one to shy away from body-confident looks.

And the star lived up to that reputation in a sultry shot posted to her Instagram account yesterday.

In the image, Winter wears a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline, which she pairs with sensual thigh-high boots.

The edgy boots feature cut-out detailing throughout, with a pointed toe and high heel.

With camera equipment and a white backdrop visible in the background, the shot appeared to be the behind-the-scenes image from an upcoming shoot. However, Winter did not elaborate on the reason behind the shoot.

As Winter rocked a high ponytail similar to Ariana Grande’s, the actress’ fans compared the look to those sported by the “God is a woman” singer, who often reaches for thigh-highs.

Winter is known for her revealing style, often choosing cropped shirts, tiny shorts and minidresses while out and about in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old began taking courses at UCLA last fall, but she later decided to take a break from her studies, choosing instead to focus on her acting career. She is best-known for her role on “Modern Family,” which has racked up more than 20 Emmy Awards and is going into its 10th season.

