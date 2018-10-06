Ariel Winter Elevates Her Jeans and Crop Top With Trendy Python Print Sandals

Ariel Winter gave her casual look a stylish twist as she ran errands in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Modern Family” star stepped out in a cropped white T-shirt that she paired with heavily distressed, lightwash jeans that she rolled up at the ankles.

Ariel Winter in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she sported on-trend python print sandals that elevated her simple outfit. The flat sandals featured criss-cross straps with the snakeprint, which has become a style staple in recent seasons. The open-toed style allowed Winter to highlight a baby pink pedicure.

Ariel Winter’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Known for her body-confident style, Winter is never one to shy away from looks that show off some skin, so it comes as no surprise that she opted for a revealing look while out and about. The 20-year-old went for a fresh-faced look, going makeup-free for her outing and wearing her dark locks in a messy ponytail.

Last weekend, Winter attended the American Humane’s 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards alongside boyfriend Levi Meaden. On Instagram yesterday, the actress revealed that she adopted a dog at the event, a rescue pup from Louisiana.

“We’re so in love with this tiny addition to our now family of 6! We are so honored to be able to support and help American Humane,” she wrote on Instagram. “October is #adoptadogmonth so please consider adopting from your local shelter as there are so many beautiful dogs waiting to love and be loved.”

Want more?

Ariel Winter Rocks a Flirty Little Black Dress With Matching Sandals & a Red Pedi That Pops at Variety Party

Ariel Winter’s Workout Outfit Comes With Plenty of Tricks