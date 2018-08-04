Ariel Winter Rocks the Pantless Trend in Soaring Los Angeles Weather

Ariel Winter does the pantless trend her way in Los Angeles.

With Kendall Jenner rumored to be a catalyst, the trend of stepping out sans pants began nearly three summers ago. And after gaining favor among fashion darlings such as Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna; it can almost be guaranteed that when the temperatures begin to soar their bottomless statement returns with fervor.

This summer, those carrying the baton have been Hailee Steinfeld who wore an oversized-men’s t-shirt with pointy-toe Aquazzura pumps to a Post-It event in New York and J.Lo who pulled off the style by donning a shirt-dress and thigh-high denim Versace boots after visiting TRL in Times Square.

But most recently, after leaving the gym to run errands, Modern Family star Ariel Winter has demonstrated a laid back approach by adding an illusory effect to the relentless-craze.

Ariel Winter runs errands in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Wearing up-to-there black shorts, Winter covered her torso with a long white sleeveless t-shirt and finished the look with simple black sneakers.

And effortlessly showing skin, is a skill not lost on Winter, who often does so while out and about or working red carpets. In particular, the 20-year-old is a fan of showing off her abs while on dates with her beau and actor Levi Meaden.

Perhaps, it’s a gift from staying in the gym.