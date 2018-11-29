Ariel Winter Wears the Shortest Dress Ever in the Cold

Ariel Winter braved the New York cold — and proved that the socks-with-heels trend is still going strong — as she arrived this afternoon at the “GMA Day” studios.

The actress stopped by the show to chat about her long-running TV series, “Modern Family,” dressed in a form-fitting multicolored knit minidress, which she accessorized with sheer dot-print socks worn under a pair of white pointy-toe heels. She kept her legs bare despite the frosty weather in the city. Her hair was swept up in a stylish half-bun, decorated with a pearl-embellished ornament.

Ariel Winter arrives at the “GMA Day” studios. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Winter’s socks-with-heels look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 20-year-old star shared a video on Twitter of her session in the makeup chair, as she got glammed up for her appearance.

Winter has had a busy week as she’s made the TV rounds promoting her popular show. Yesterday, she stopped by “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” and addressed the rumors that “Modern Family” may not return for an 11th season. “You never know. Hopefully, things work out to do another season,” she said. “Everyone would love to.”



