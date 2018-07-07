Ariel Winter’s Workout Outfit Comes With Plenty of Tricks

Ariel Winter kept things casual on her outing to a grocery store Friday in Los Angeles.

Alongside her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, the actress carried off her items while clad in workout gear that came with plenty of tricks.

Ariel Winter wears APL sneaker alongside her boyfriend, Levi Meaden. CREDIT: Splash

With the scorching L.A. temperatures rising as high as 107 degrees yesterday, Winter was wise to opt for a white sleeveless top that kept her arms cool.

Her black leggings featured a treatment that flatters the figure with color-blocking designs detailed by thick, cascading lines in pink and blue. It’s a trick that many Hollywood stars have embraced with their gym attire, including Jennifer Garner. The pops of color are also a welcome departure from plain black.

Ariel Winter wears APL sneaker alongside her boyfriend, Levi Meaden. CREDIT: Splash

Winter’s APL shoes also came with a hack designed to enhance a workout. The sneakers incorporate the label’s Propelium compound in the midsole and outsole that improves energy generation and comfort.

Meanwhile, Meaden complemented his girlfriend in a light gray T-shirt, black track pants and gray sneakers.

