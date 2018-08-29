Ariel Winter Rocks a Flirty Little Black Dress With Matching Sandals & a Red Pedi That Pops at Variety Party

Ariel Winter made a flirty fashion statement when she posed on the carpet last night in Los Angeles at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event, sponsored by H&M.

The actress arrived in an off-the-shoulder little black dress by H&M that featured a cutout below the cleavage and her skirt had a hemline that cut around the upper thighs. She complemented the dress with minimalist black sandals designed with delicate straps around the toebed and ankle.

Ariel Winter wears a dress by H&M with sandals at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For a pop of color, Winter had a bright-red mani and pedi.

Speaking of color, her “Modern Family” costar Sarah Hyland had on striking hues. Her vibrant outfit included a laser-cut beige top teamed with an orange skirt and Fendi sandals. The fashion house’s color-block shoes incorporated a cascading white strap in white, an orange strap across the ankle and a yellow strap at the midfoot. A blue counter and block heel completed the design.

Ariel Winter wears a dress by H&M with sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The event honored entertainers under 25 who are making an impact in showbiz. Honorees included singer Shawn Mendes and actresses Amandla Stenberg and Lili Reinhart. Stenberg sizzled in a red Chromat dress and Giuseppe Zanotti’s red leather and plexi New Darsey mules.

Sarah Hyland wears Fendi sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Some of the other guests included Julianne Hough, who had on a sea-green blazer dress with black and white pumps, Noah Cyrus, who rocked neon green and black from head to toe, and Olympian Adam Rippon, who looked slick in an embellished jacket with black Christian Louboutin sneakers.

Amandla Stenberg wears a red Chromat dress with Giuseppi Zanotti mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

