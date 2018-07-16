Check Out the New FN!

Ariana Grande Shows Love for Her Go-To Yeezy Boots While Out With Pete Davidson

pete davidson, ariana grande
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande in New York City on July 16.
CREDIT: Splash

The same day that Reebok launched its new global brand campaign starring Ariana Grande, as well as Gigi Hadid and Gal Gadot, the newly engaged pop-star, chose her favorite Yeezy thigh-high boots for a shopping outing with fiancée Pete Davidson.

The pair were spotted exiting their apartment building in NYC hand-in-hand Monday sporting differing looks with the comedian going for a casual look including sweats and sneakers while Grande showed off a sandy-colored miniskirt along with her suede-covered over-the-knee boots from Kanye West’s Season 5 collection. Both, however, reached for crossbody bags.

ariana grande, pete davidson, fendi, yeezy season 5 boots, supreme, nike air more uptempo white on white sneakers
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande exit their apartment building hand-in-hand on Monday.
CREDIT: Splash

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, also wore a sultry white cropped spaghetti-strap tank under an oversized flannel shirt. She accessorized with a Fendi logo bag, a choker and the NYFD badge necklace that Davidson recently gifted her — which was formerly his late father’s, who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star wore a simple gray and white striped henley T-shirt with black Wu Wear sweatpants and Nike Air More Uptempo white-on-white basketball sneakers. He added black shades and a black monogrammed Supreme crossbody to complete his low-key ensemble.

ariana grande, yeezy season 5 thigh-high boots, pete davidson, fendi, street style, supreme, nike air more uptempo white on white sneakers
Ariana Grande wearing Yeezy Season 5 thigh-high boots.
CREDIT: Splash

