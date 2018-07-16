Ariana Grande Shows Love for Her Go-To Yeezy Boots While Out With Pete Davidson

The same day that Reebok launched its new global brand campaign starring Ariana Grande, as well as Gigi Hadid and Gal Gadot, the newly engaged pop-star, chose her favorite Yeezy thigh-high boots for a shopping outing with fiancée Pete Davidson.
The pair were spotted exiting their apartment building in NYC hand-in-hand Monday sporting differing looks with the comedian going for a casual look including sweats and sneakers while Grande showed off a sandy-colored miniskirt along with her suede-covered over-the-knee boots from Kanye West’s Season 5 collection. Both, however, reached for crossbody bags.
The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, also wore a sultry white cropped spaghetti-strap tank under an oversized flannel shirt. She accessorized with a Fendi logo bag, a choker and the NYFD badge necklace that Davidson recently gifted her — which was formerly his late father’s, who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Meanwhile, the 24-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star wore a simple gray and white striped henley T-shirt with black Wu Wear sweatpants and Nike Air More Uptempo white-on-white basketball sneakers. He added black shades and a black monogrammed Supreme crossbody to complete his low-key ensemble.
