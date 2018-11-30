Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Music Video Is Here & the ’00s Fashion Is Really Good

Ariana Grande’s much-awaited “thank u, next” video is here — and the ’00s film-inspired fashion is as good as the music.

The 25-year-old has been teasing the video for the last couple of weeks, which features several sequences based on classic 2000s teen movies.

The video begins with a “Mean Girls”-inspired montage of girls talking about the singer, who then appears with a “thank u, next” book — an exact replica of Regina George’s “Burn Book”— as she lounges in a childhood bedroom. Grande wears a tank top and teensy shorts with thigh-high socks as she lounges in bed, wearing an “A” necklace and holding a red pen.

The star is next pictured alongside a group dressed as the Plastics while clad in a pink cardigan, tank top, plaid skirt and pink pumps.

The final “Mean Girls”-esque scene shows Grande and her girl gang dancing in sensual red and white Santa costumes inspired by the Plastics’ “Jingle Bell Rock” looks. The girls wear shiny black thigh-high boots to complete their outfits.

Wearing a tracksuit, Kris Jenner makes a surprise appearance as Grande’s mom, snapping photos from the audience as the girls perform onstage.

The “Sweetener” songstress also pays homage to the film “Bring It On” while wearing a red and white cheerleading uniform with the words “TUN” emblazoned across the chest and white sneakers.

Also mimicked is the movie “13 Going on 30.” For this sequence, Grande sports a red floral top, skinny jeans and soaring Jimmy Choo sandals as she poses alongside a doll house.

Rounding out the video is a sequence inspired by “Legally Blonde.” In this bit, Grande walks a chihuahua while clad in an all-pink outfit, towering pumps included.

See the full video below.

