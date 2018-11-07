Ariana Grande Returns to the Stage in Signature Thigh-Highs for ‘First Wives Club’-Themed Performance

Ariana Grande has had a tough few months, but the singer is stepping back into the spotlight.

With a positive perspective on life, Grande has released her newest single, “thank u, next,” and to much surprise, she performed it for the first time today on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

For the performance, she took us back to 1996 as she channeled the looks from the hit movie “The First Wives Club,” with help from her backup singers.

The trio dressed in those distinctive matching white outfits — just as Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler did — and mimicked the choreography seen in the film’s finale. Instead of dancing to the film’s song “You Don’t Own Me,” Grande subbed in her new tune. They even threw on white coats at the end just as the actors did in the movie.

Onstage, Grande went with her signature ensemble of no pants and thigh-high boots. She opted for Sergio Rossi’s high-heeled leather over-the-knee Cindy boot in chalk white for the occasion.

She later changed into an oversized sweatshirt, but kept on the Sergio Rossis shoes to perform “Breathin” off her recently released album, “Sweetener.”

Sergio Rossi ’s OTK Cindy boot in chalk white. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

Watch the full performance of “thank u, next” below.

