Ariana Grande Goes Pantless for Shopping Trip With Pete Davidson

No pants, no problem — at least not for Ariana Grande.

Grande went pantless in a navy Reebok windbreaker as she stepped out to shop with fiancé Pete Davidson in New York yesterday.

Ariana Grande in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress, who turned 25 last week, sported Stuart Weitzman thigh-high boots in gray. The sensual boots retail for just over $1,000 and feature a 3.7-inch heel.

Grande wore her long locks in her signature high ponytail and accessorized with a black fanny pack that appeared to be from Urban Outfitters.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Davidson wore a black tank top pair of orange and black track pants with blue and white Air Jordan sneakers. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian frequently steps out in sneakers and favors casual style, opting for hoodies and basketball shoes.

While shopping, the newly engaged duo was seen goofing around and enjoying their outing.

It comes as no surprise that Grande selected a Reebok jacket: The former Nickelodeon star is an ambassador for the athleticwear giant.

Although Grande works with Reebok, she is not often spotted in the brand’s sneakers, favoring sky-high heels and sultry thigh-high boots — whether she’s onstage or out running errands — for a bombshell look.

