Ariana Grande Gets Caught In the Rain Wearing Retro Reeboks

Ariana Grande gets caught in the rain with friends in NYC on Sept 18.

Ariana Grande hasn’t been having the easiest time after learning that ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller passed away on Sept 7., but the pop superstar was spotted trying to carry on with friends while out on a stroll in NYC on Tuesday.

Grande was dressed down for the occasion, grabbing Starbucks with two pals before getting caught in a rainstorm. The 25-year-old “God Is a Woman” singer donned an oversized gray Knicks basketball sweatshirt paired with matching sweatpants, courtesy of American Apparel.

Ariana Grande gets caught in the rain during a Starbucks run with friends in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, Grande sported Reebok’s retro-inspired Club C 85 sneakers, which isn’t surprising as she’s been an ambassador for the Boston-based brand since 2017. The classic silhouette featuring a smooth white leather upper and a blue side logo retails for $70.

Ariana Grande wearing a gray Knicks sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and Reebok Club C 85 sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Reebok Club C 85 sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The “Sweetener” songstress was originally supposed to attend the 70th Emmy Awards on Monday night with fiancé Pete Davidson, but the couple opted to stay home in the wake of the tragic loss of Mac Miller.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight,” Grande’s team shared with E! News. “Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York. Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

