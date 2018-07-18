Ariana Grande Debuts Purple Hair With Peekaboo Bra Top & Yeezy Thigh-High Stompers

Ariana Grande spotted leaving her apartment in New York City on Wednesday.

New day, new look. That’s the case with Ariana Grande, who debuted freshly-dyed lavender tresses Wednesday while leaving the new NYC apartment she recently purchased with fiancé Pete Davidson.

While her icy purple locks may be new, her footwear for the outing is an old favorite. The “God Is a Woman'” songstress chose the same nude thigh-high boots courtesy of Yeezy Season 5 that she donned on a shopping trip with Davidson yesterday. Grande also took to the streets in the exact style earlier this month.

Ariana Grande steps out in her favorite sandy-colored Yeezy Season 5 thigh-highs. CREDIT: Splash

The 25-year-old artist, whose upcoming fourth studio album “Sweetener” is slated to drop in August — paired the sandy-colored suede over-the-knee booties boasting a pointy-toed silhouette with an oversized white denim jacket.

Grande polished off her pantless look with a blinged-out choker from Fallon Jewelry and a circular blue Louis Vuitton logo canvas crossbody bag. Additionally, a tan bra also peaked out from underneath her jacket and matched the leather trim on her purse.

A closer look at Ariana Grande's Yeezy over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Splash

This comes just one day after the Reebok ambassador appeared alongside Gigi Hadid and Gal Gadot in the Boston-based label’s new global brand campaign launch.

Grande also starred in Reebok’s spring ’18 ad campaign and premiered the video for her single, “The Light Is Coming,” on Reebok’s website in June.

