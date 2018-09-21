Ariana Grande Looks Winter-Ready in Puffer Jacket and Sky-High Boots

While the New York City weather has yet to dip below 60, Ariana Grande is already debuting a winter-ready look in the streets.

The songstress stepped out for a date with fiancé Pete Davidson while dressed in an oversized black parka with blue lining, which she left open to reveal a plaid sports bra from Burberry.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson CREDIT: Splash News

The former Nickelodeon star sported her signature high ponytail, wearing a black scrunchie that matched the lining of her puffer jacket.

For footwear, the “God is a Woman” singer selected Christian Louboutin Dovi Dora booties with a 4-inch heel. The stylish boots feature a knit-upper with spiked-leather details at the heel and a pointed toe. The edgy, Italian-made shoes retail for nearly $1,200.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Davidson kept it casual in a pink graphic T-shirt with a tan long-sleeved shirt underneath and black sweatpants. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian chose suede-like Puma sneakers in a tan colorway to complete his ensemble.

A Reebok ambassador, Grande has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks as she mourns the loss of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away of a drug overdose Sept. 7. The pop star was originally slated to attend Monday night’s Emmy Awards but opted to stay home in New York instead.

