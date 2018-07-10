Ariana Grande Doesn’t Need Pants With Her Latest Look — Just a Hoodie & Boots

By now, if you’re an Ariana Grande fan, you know that going pantless is her thing. The “No Tears Left to Cry” hitmaker rarely reaches for pants, most often stepping out in oversized tees, hoodies or jackets paired with over-the-knee boots.

Prior to heading to a photoshoot on Tuesday, Grande hit the streets of NYC for a Starbucks run wearing a charcoal gray zip-up hoodie as a minidress with sandy Yeezy Season 5 Tubular thigh-high boots, a style she’s rocked on multiple other occasions.

Ariana Grande wearing over-the-knee boots in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The 25-year-old songstress donned the same beige suede over-the-knee booties featuring a pointy-toed silhouette in June with fiancé Pete Davidson, as well as in an Instagram snapshot posted in December.

Meanwhile, Grande, who wore her tresses up in double buns secured by two ’90s-inspired scrunchies, accessorized her street style ensemble with a black fanny pack around her waist.

Grande CREDIT: Splash

Later in the day, “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was spotted heading to Grande’s photoshoot in Queens, N.Y. The 24-year-old, who recently dyed his hair platinum blond, sported a white tee with pink writing, baggy purple track pants and highly-coveted white Supreme x NBA x Air Force 1 mid 07 sneakers.

Pete Davidson on the streets of NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The iconic retro collab shoe, which also comes in black, dropped for spring 2018 and features a white leather upper, an all-over print consisting of NBA and Supreme logos and “Supreme” embroidered ankle straps. The collection dropped in March.

Supreme x NBA x Air Force 1 Mid 07 'White.' CREDIT: Splash

