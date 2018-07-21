Ariana Grande Rocks See-Through Skirt and Thigh-Highs for Performance

Ariana Grande shared a peek into her sensual performance wardrobe with a black and white Instagram snap today.

The image shows the singer wearing a see-through hoop-skirt with sparkly detailing, with edgy fishnet stockings underneath. Grande accessorizes with a pair of leathery black gloves printed with the words “power” on both sleeves, as well as a helmet with cat ears fixed to the sides.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

For footwear, the artist wears shiny thigh-high boots — a style she has been partial to in recent months. Grande has worn thigh-highs both onstage and in the streets, making the style work for summer by going pantless or wearing teensy miniskirts.

Although Grande has had a traditionally childlike stage persona, she has embraced an edgier image in recent months prior to the release of her new album, “Sweetener,” which comes out in August.

The 25-year-old — who is engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson — also shared a black and white selfie of the duo, captioning the sideways picture, “my baaaaaby loves me 🌩.”

my baaaaaby loves me 🌩 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 20, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

The couple recently purchased an apartment in New York and has been vocal about their love on social media, with Davidson even gifting Grande a necklace that once belonged to his father, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The past few months have been busy for Grande. In addition to becoming engaged and announcing the release of her album, Grande also has a new campaign out with Reebok, standing for women’s empowerment alongside Gal Gadot and Gigi Hadid.

