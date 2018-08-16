No Pants, No Problem: Ariana Grande Heads to ‘Fallon’ in Spike-Heeled Boots & Sweatshirt

Ariana Grande is known for sticking to what she likes when it comes to her hairstyles and her clothing. So it wasn’t exactly a surprise to see the pop star stepping out in another pantless look today as she headed to a taping of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York.

The 26-year-old singer, who’s hotly anticipated fourth studio album, “Sweetener,” debuts at midnight, was captured leaving her new apartment building sporting a black crewneck sweatshirt featuring a planet Earth graphic and coordinating dark-hued thigh-high booties. She wore a slouchy over-the-knee style featuring a pointy toe and a razor-thin stiletto heel by Sergio Rossi.

Ariana Grande accessorizes with a green Chanel bag.

The newly engaged songstress added a pop of color to her otherwise monochromatic outfit by incorporating a kelly green quilted Chanel waist bag boasting gold double-C logo chain detail.

There’s no question that Grande has a thing for thigh-high boots, as she’s often seen rocking the popular silhouette. In addition to Sergio Rossi, she tends to gravitate toward trendy brands such as Yeezy, Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi, Stuart Weitzman, Le Silla and more.

A closer look at Ariana Grande's thigh-high boots

This comes on the heels of a new GQ interview with fiancé Pete Davidson in which the 24-year-old comedian revealed that the happy pair has “six beanbags but “no forks.”

“We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time,” he told the mag.

