Ariana Grande Wears Custom Tamara Mellon Boots in ‘God Is a Woman’ Music Video

After an incredibly long wait, Ariana Grande released today her highly anticipated single “God Is a Woman” — the second hit from her forthcoming album “Sweetener” — and with it, a stunning music video that features the songstress in all her divine, almighty glory.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video opens with a larger-than-life Grande in the eye of a milky way, standing on top of Earth and wearing a skin-tight bodysuit and a silver flared skirt, complete with metallic knee-high silver boots — boots that, as we soon discovered, were made specially for her by Tamara Mellon. The designer posted on Instagram that she took the brand’s Icon style — a classic streamlined boot with a slight slouch and a strong 4-inch stiletto heel that goes for $695 — and made it over in silver. “Should we put them into production?” Mellon asked in her caption. A chorus of yeses ensued.

one hour ♡ #godisawoman out now A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 13, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

The next scene cuts to a nude Grande languidly posing in a puddle of paint before switching into an astounding number of 17 outfits over the course of the 4-minute video. There she is unperturbed, sitting amid a cityscape in pale co-ords as angry mortals flick insults at her, or as an expecting mother in a white skin-tight dress, or as a complete badass swinging a gavel and mouthing the words to Madonna’s monologue in a black dress, “Power”-emblazoned gloves and an animal-eared helmet.

But it’s the last scene that’s the most compelling: Grande made over as God in a gold armor of a bodysuit and tiara as she re-creates the iconic “The Creation of Adam” fresco painting by Michelangelo.

“Sweetener” doesn’t drop for another month (Aug. 17 to be exact), but the arrival of “God Is a Woman” certainly helps with the wait. Watch the music video below.

