Ariana Grande Wears the Chunkiest Sneakers Ever for Date Night With Pete Davidson

If they really wanted to evade paparazzi, perhaps Ariana Grande shouldn’t have stepped out in a statement shoe like this.

The “Sweetener” songstress and fiancé Pete Davidson emerged from their $16 million Chelsea, N.Y., apartment last night only to be swarmed by a slew of photographers. Making their way to pizza restaurant L&B Spumoni Gardens in Brooklyn, the newly engaged couple was spotted in similarly casual outfits, with Grande getting all the attention in the chunkiest pair of sneakers we’ve seen in a minute.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson leave their apartment for dinner at LB Pizzeria in Brooklyn. CREDIT: Splash News

Holding on to Davidson with her oversized sweater, the pop star paired her eccentric gray and white dad shoes with form-fitting leggings in the same hue and a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson wear matching casual outfits and sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian, on the other hand, wore a long-sleeve shirt printed with the name of rapper Kid Cudi’s 2017 national concert tour, “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'” and Reebok’s classic leather shoes in a white colorway with a gum sole. He completed the look with streetwear-friendly Supreme shorts and a messenger bag, which he used to cover his face from flashing cameras.

A closer look at Ariana Grande’s and Pete Davidson’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

