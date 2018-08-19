Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ariana Grande Rocks Bright Yellow Boots to VMAs Rehearsal With Pete Davidson

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
ariana (1)
Ariana Grande’s Style Evolution
Ariana Grande’s Style Evolution
Ariana Grande’s Style Evolution
Ariana Grande’s Style Evolution
View Gallery 20 Images

It’s been established that Ariana Grande has a thing for going pantless. It’s essentially her signature look at this point — along with her half ponytail. And — while the pop superstar let her hair down yesterday when she stepped out for VMAs rehearsal yesterday — she stuck with her go-to outfit, an oversized top with thigh-high boots.

Grande, who was accompanied by fiancé Pete Davidson, wore a thigh-skimming black zip-up hoodie over a black tank paired with bright yellow over-the-knee stiletto booties. The slightly slouchy pointy-toed silhouette added the perfect pop of color to her ensemble.

pete davidson and ariana grande street style, louis vuitton, balenciaga, reebok
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande
CREDIT: Splash

The 25-year-old, who’s highly-anticipated fourth studio album “Sweetener” dropped Friday, also accessorized with a $1,075 Louis Vuitton monogrammed canvas Bosphore bag.

Meanwhile, the “Saturday Night Live” comedian — who recently told GQ he knew wanted to marry Grande the first day he met her — donned a white Balenciaga logo tee with pink writing under a black windbreaker featuring hot pink, silver and neon green accents. Black track pants and classic white Reebok sneaks completed his look.

ariana grande, yellow thigh-high boots, street style
A closer look at Ariana Grande's yellow leather thigh-high boots.
CREDIT: Splash

Davidson famously popped the question after only a few weeks of dating, proposing to the “God is a Woman” singer with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond.

Check out Ariana Grande’s style evolution through the years.

Want more?

This Is How Much Ariana Grande Makes With Each Concert Tour

No Pants, No Problem: Ariana Grande Heads to ‘Fallon’ in Spike-Heeled Boots & Sweatshirt

Reebok x Ariana Grande Get ’90s-Chic for New Retro-Inspired Rapide Sneakers

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad