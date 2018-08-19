Ariana Grande Rocks Bright Yellow Boots to VMAs Rehearsal With Pete Davidson

It’s been established that Ariana Grande has a thing for going pantless. It’s essentially her signature look at this point — along with her half ponytail. And — while the pop superstar let her hair down yesterday when she stepped out for VMAs rehearsal yesterday — she stuck with her go-to outfit, an oversized top with thigh-high boots.

Grande, who was accompanied by fiancé Pete Davidson, wore a thigh-skimming black zip-up hoodie over a black tank paired with bright yellow over-the-knee stiletto booties. The slightly slouchy pointy-toed silhouette added the perfect pop of color to her ensemble.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande CREDIT: Splash

The 25-year-old, who’s highly-anticipated fourth studio album “Sweetener” dropped Friday, also accessorized with a $1,075 Louis Vuitton monogrammed canvas Bosphore bag.

Meanwhile, the “Saturday Night Live” comedian — who recently told GQ he knew wanted to marry Grande the first day he met her — donned a white Balenciaga logo tee with pink writing under a black windbreaker featuring hot pink, silver and neon green accents. Black track pants and classic white Reebok sneaks completed his look.

A closer look at Ariana Grande's yellow leather thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Splash

Davidson famously popped the question after only a few weeks of dating, proposing to the “God is a Woman” singer with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond.

