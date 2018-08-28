Aretha Franklin Wears Bright-Red Louboutin Spike Heels in Her Gold Casket — And They Have a Hidden Meaning

Aretha Franklin will be remembered in fabulous fashion — the acclaimed singer would not have it any other way.

The Queen of Soul had a grand public viewing today at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit after dying of pancreatic cancer at age 76 on Aug. 16.

Aretha Franklin lies in her Promethean casket wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Paul Sancya/Shutterstock

The two-day public event precedes her funeral on Friday, but fans will have lasting memories of her one of her final looks. Franklin is seen in a shiny, gold Promethean casket clad in a red lace dress with custom red stilettos by Christian Louboutin. The shoes have a glossy upper and pointy profile on a nearly 5-inch heel.

Sabrina Owens, her niece, shared in an interview with “Inside Edition” that the red colors symbolize her membership in the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, adding that the outfit looked like “something she would have selected for herself.” The floral arrangements also had a hue significant to the singer — pink, her favorite color.

Aretha Franklin lies in her casket at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. CREDIT: Paul Sancya/Shutterstock

Franklin was a fan of making eye-catching fashion statements, often wearing furs, jewels and embellished heels.

She began her career in her teens singing gospel music at church, later catapulting to fame with her hit “Respect” topping the charts in 1967.

