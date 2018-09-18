Twitter Fans Are Obsessed With the Balmain Boots Antoni Porowski Wore to the Emmys

Antoni Porowski at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept 17.

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” took home three Emmy wins last night, and everyone is talking about it. People are also buzzing about the shoes the reality show’s food and wine expert, Antoni Porowski, wore for the special occasion. The 34-year-old donned a head-to-toe Balmain look complete with eye-catching chrome ankle boots.

Antoni Porowski wearing Balmain boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Taking to Instagram, the Polish-Canadian television personality shared his full ensemble, writing: “The chrome shoes tho 👌🏼. Merci @balmain 🖤” The bold style featured ridges up the middle, a mirrored finish, a chunky heel, a rounded toe and side zipper detailing.

Antoni Porowski wearing chrome Balmain ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fans have been taking Twitter reacting to the chef’s boots. “I am not one to care for suits or men’s dress up, but Antoni’s outfit at the Emmys is giving me serious vibes. AND THOSE SHOES #gimmedat” one person commented.

I am not one to care for suits or men’s dress up, but Antoni’s outfit at the Emmys is giving me serious vibes. And THOSE SHOES #gimmiedat #Emmys2018 — Jerry Robert (@JerryJetski) September 18, 2018

Another Twitter user quipped, “I don’t give a damn about the #EMMYS but I really want @antoni’s shoes.”

I don’t give a damn about the #EMMYS but I really want @antoni ‘s shoes. — Dalanos Grimreaver (@HighlordDalanos) September 18, 2018

Meanwhile, another fan simply wrote, “Antoni’s shoes at the Emmy’s…. thank you….”

Antoni’s shoes at the Emmy’s…. thank you…. — vic 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@victoria_fusco) September 18, 2018

“Antoni’s boots!!!” another tweeted.

Porowski also wore a black suit featuring a cropped jacket with buttons and a white shirt underneath crafted by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. He was styled by Matt Bidgoli.

Antoni's shoes on the Emmys are to die for!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EPYLbNu78c — Madz (@madeljvles) September 18, 2018

