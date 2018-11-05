Sign up for our newsletter today!

Anne Hathaway Wears a ‘Bedsheet’ Dress With Shimmery Sky-High Heels on the Red Carpet

By Allie Fasanella
Leave it to Anne Hathaway to mock her own look.

While presenting “Les Misérables” co-star Hugh Jackman with an award at the star-studded 2018 Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel last night, the actress made fun of her Valentino spring ’19 collection dress, quipping, “I’m basically wearing a pleated couture bedsheet.”

Anne Hathaway wearing a Valentino spring ’19 dress with platform ankle-strap sandals.

Hathaway paired the pleated oversized white frock with shimmering Casadei Flora platform peep-toe sandals featuring a glittery silver finish. The luxe style, which retails at nearly $800, boasts a sky-high 5.5-inch heel with a 1.6-inch platform and an ankle-strap silhouette.

The 35-year-old “Ocean’s 8” star further accessorized her chic outfit with $1,520 Tyler Ellis Aimee clutch bag and Anabela Chan yellow sapphire and white diamond bauble earrings costing $2,465. 

Anne Hathaway shows off a pair of sky-high glitter-covered Casadei Flora platforms on the red carpet.
Other stars who attended the 22nd annual HFAs include Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Michael B. Jordan, Shailene Woodley and more. Awkwafina of “Ocean’s Eight” and “Crazy Rich Asians hosted the show for the evening.

Anne Hathaway wearing Casadei’s Flora glitter platform sandals featuring an ankle-strap silhouette.
For more celebrity style from the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards, scroll through the gallery.

