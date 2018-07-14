How Emma Watson, Olivia Munn & More Styled Their Wimbledon Outfits for the Women’s Final

Although she didn’t take home the trophy in her match against Adidas-sponsored Angelique Kerber, Nike’s Serena Williams had a winning team of support around her at the Wimbledon women’s final in London on Saturday.

Fellow Swoosh athlete Tiger Woods as well as Bordis Kodjoe, Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour joined Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian and her family in the player’s box.

Nearby, and sprinkled throughout the crowd, were other A-list names such as Zendaya, Shonda Rhimes, Emma Watson, Olivia Munn and Thandie Newton.

Of course, the biggest stars in the house today were Meghan Markle, who got strong reviews for her Ralph Lauren ensemble, and Kate Middleton, who wore a pretty polka-dot Jenny Peckham dress.

The crowd proved that there are a number of ways to do Wimbledon.

Emma Watson went all cream, with a three-piece Ralph Lauren suit and a brimmed hat to match.

Newton, like Wintour, brought a floral vibe to the scene by wearing a silk daffodil print jumpsuit and nautical-inspired black-and-white stripped Aquazzura sandals.

Lewis Hamilton, who has been sponsored by Puma and has also credited their lightweight shoes as a formula to his craft as a race-car driver, opted for a printed button-down with a little extra weight by accessorizing with an array of earrings and necklaces.