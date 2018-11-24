Angelina Jolie Shows Us How to Pull Off Classic Style at London Film Fest

Actress and director Angelina Jolie lent her considerable star power to an important humanitarian cause on Friday night in London, bringing old-style glamour to an event at the British Film Institute.

The Oscar winner attended the Fighting Stigma Through Film Festival, organized by the nonprofit Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, which Jolie co-founded.

For the event, the 43-year-old wore an off-white Ralph & Russo dress with a lace camisole underneath. The dress featured asymmetric draping that was structured by a thick matching belt.

Jolie accessorized her ensemble with classic pointy-toe metallic pumps and a bold red lip color, and wore her chestnut locks down loose around her shoulders, creating a sophisticated look. And to protect herself from the chilly night air later in the evening, she covered up with a long navy coat.

Angelina Jolie departs the British Film Institute on Nov. 23. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Shutterstock

As a UN special envoy, Jolie has for years dedicated herself to aiding women and families in war-torn regions of the world. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II named her an honorary dame in 2014 for her humanitarian work, and Jolie is often welcomed at royal gatherings to recognize individuals engaged in service to the community.

This spring, for instance, she was spotted at the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George in London — again wearing an understated Ralph & Russo dress.

Jolie does seem to be echoing some of the style of some younger members of the royal family, in both her choice of clothing designer and footwear. The Ralph & Russo label is a favorite of Meghan Markle, and both the young duchesses often step out for public engagements in pointy-toe pumps.

Want More?

Dame Angelina Jolie’s Outfit Has Royal Vibes at Queen Elizabeth’s Knighthood Anniversary Ceremony

Rita Ora Added Inches to Her Height With This Fashion Trick

Celebrities and Their Sparkliest Shoes Are Perfect for the Holidays