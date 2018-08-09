Fans Are Loving Amy Schumer’s ‘Shiny’ Legs in This Green Minidress & Comfy Sneakers

Female power players joined forces today in New York at the BlogHer18 Creators Summit, attracting plenty of support from business-savvy entertainers, too.

Amy Schumer sauntered her way to the podium in a green top with sneakers when she addressed the crowd. The comedienne looked confident and comfortable in her airy lime green look complemented by minimalist sneakers that came in black with off-white panels around the midsole and a color-contrast tongue.

Amy Schumer CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Amy Schumer's sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Taking to Instagram, the “Trainwreck” star expressed her gratitude for being included among so many accomplished women on the opening day of the conference.



“Thank you @blogher for having me. Keep going ladies!!!!” she captioned a photo of herself. “You made our day at #blogher18, @amyschumer! Thanks for being your authentic, supportive, inspiring self!” a fan responded.

Amy Schumer CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Schumer’s followers overwhelmingly praised her outfit in the comments section, particularly how well it highlighted her legs. “You have amazing legs!” an Instagram user wrote. “Amazing pins!!!! 💖” added another. “Look at how shiny your legs are!!! 😍😍😍 looking stunning,” a fan remarked.

Other celebrity guests included Gabrielle Union, who looked stunning in patchwork dress by Stella McCartney featuring floral prints and semi-sheer lace details that showed a hint of her legs. She complemented the dress with a pair of chic platforms in a muted rust color that incorporated weaving on the upper. Tameron Hall, Brookyln Decker, Maria Menounos, and Tiffani Theissen were among the other names.

Gabrielle Union wears Stella McCartney. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Detail of Gabrielle Union's shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brooklyn Decker (L) and Tiffani Thiessen. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Tamron Hall CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Maria Menounos CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

