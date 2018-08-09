Sign up for our newsletter today!

Fans Are Loving Amy Schumer’s ‘Shiny’ Legs in This Green Minidress & Comfy Sneakers

By Charlie Carballo
Amy Schumer BlogHer18 Creators Summit, Day 1, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Amy Schumer at the BlogHer18 Creators Summit.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Female power players joined forces today in New York at the BlogHer18 Creators Summit, attracting plenty of support from business-savvy entertainers, too.

Amy Schumer sauntered her way to the podium in a green top with sneakers when she addressed the crowd. The comedienne looked confident and comfortable in her airy lime green look complemented by minimalist sneakers that came in black with off-white panels around the midsole and a color-contrast tongue.

Amy Schumer BlogHer18 Creators Summit, Day 1, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Amy Schumer
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Amy Schumer BlogHer18 Creators Summit, Day 1, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Detail of Amy Schumer's sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Taking to Instagram, the “Trainwreck” star expressed her gratitude for being included among so many accomplished women on the opening day of the conference.

“Thank you @blogher for having me. Keep going ladies!!!!” she captioned a photo of herself. “You made our day at #blogher18, @amyschumer! Thanks for being your authentic, supportive, inspiring self!” a fan responded.

Amy Schumer BlogHer18 Creators Summit, Day 1, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Amy Schumer
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Schumer’s followers overwhelmingly praised her outfit in the comments section, particularly how well it highlighted her legs. “You have amazing legs!” an Instagram user wrote.  “Amazing pins!!!! 💖” added another. “Look at how shiny your legs are!!! 😍😍😍 looking stunning,” a fan remarked.

Thank you @blogher for having me. Keep going ladies!!!!

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Other celebrity guests included Gabrielle Union, who looked stunning in patchwork dress by Stella McCartney featuring floral prints and semi-sheer lace details that showed a hint of her legs. She complemented the dress with a pair of chic platforms in a muted rust color that incorporated weaving on the upper. Tameron Hall, Brookyln Decker, Maria Menounos, and Tiffani Theissen were among the other names.

Gabrielle Union, stella mccartney patchwork dress, BlogHer18 Creators Summit, Day 1, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Gabrielle Union wears Stella McCartney.
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union, BlogHer18 Creators Summit, Day 1, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Detail of Gabrielle Union's shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Brooklyn Decker and Tiffani ThiessenBlogHer18 Creators Summit, Day 1, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Brooklyn Decker (L) and Tiffani Thiessen.
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock
Tamron HallBlogHer18 Creators Summit, Day 1, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Tamron Hall
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock
Maria MenounosBlogHer18 Creators Summit, Day 1, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Maria Menounos
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

