Amy Adams Is the Latest Celeb to Rock These Beloved Calvin Klein Sandals

Amy Adams on the red carpet at the premiere of "Sharp Objects" in L.A. last night.

Amy Adams reached for a celeb-favorite sandal style last night for the premiere of her upcoming HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects” Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Hitting the red carpet with husband Darren Le Gallo, the award-winning actress wore head-to-toe Calvin Klein for the occasion. Adams opted for a black satiny Calvin Klein by Appointment frock featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a full skirt paired with Raf Simons’ asymmetrical crystal-strap Camelle sandals from his fall ’17 collection for the American fashion house.

Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The style, which has also been spotted on the feet of Selena Gomez, Naomie Harris, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Kelly Rowland, retails for $1,495 and comes with a white suede finish, a 4-inch stiletto heel and a mismatched crystal-embellished ankle strap.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The silhouette is also available in a number of other colorways including canary yellow, bright pink, blue python, black, red, silver and more.

Calvin Klein Camelle sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It’s worth noting that Simons designed the sandals for his ultrabuzzy debut collection for Calvin Klein, which premiered at New York Fashion Week last February. Other looks on the catwalk included Canadian tuxedos, feather-embellished dresses and heels featuring plastic toe caps.

