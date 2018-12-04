Amber Heard’s See-Through Bodysuit With Spike Heels Sizzle in Cold NYC

Cold weather be damned — nothing’s going to stop Amber Heard from making an eye-catching style statement.

While making her way to promote her action flick “Aquaman” at the AOL Build Speaker Series on Monday, the blonde bombshell maintained her reputation in a see-through bodysuit.

Amber Heard wears a see-through bodysuit, tuxedo jacket, boyfriend jeans and Saint Laurent pumps. CREDIT: Vanessa Carvalho/REX/Shutterstoc

Detail of Amber Heard’s Saint Laurent pumps. CREDIT: Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

The actress tamed the sensuality of the sheer bodysuit with menswear-inspired counterpoints, including a tuxedo jacket by Bella Freud and boyfriend jeans.

Completing the look was a pair of sexy black patent leather pumps by Saint Laurent that incorporated a pointy profile on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel.

Amber Heard’s see-through look. CREDIT: Vanessa Carvalho/REX/Shutterstoc

Heard was joined by her co-stars Jason Momoa, who plays the titular superhero, and Patrick Wilson.

On Saturday at a fan screening of the movie in New York, Heard put the attention on her legs in a little black dress with sky-high black pumps that strapped at the ankles.

(L-R): Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard and James Wan. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

The 32-year-old kicked off the film’s promo circuit on Nov. 26 in London, where she sparkled in an edgy floor-length green gown by Valentino that had a plunging neckline and matching headpiece.

In the film, Heard stars as Mera, a warrior with hydrokinetic and telepathic powers who is trained to become queen.

“Aquaman” hits theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 21.

