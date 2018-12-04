Sign up for our newsletter today!

Amber Heard’s See-Through Bodysuit With Spike Heels Sizzle in Cold NYC

By Charlie Carballo
Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, James Wan. Actors Jason Momoa, from left, Patrick Wilson and Amber Heard pose with director James Wan backstage at the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Aquaman" at AOL Studios, in New YorkBUILD Speaker Series: "Aquaman" Cast, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2018
Amber Heard
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Cold weather be damned — nothing’s going to stop Amber Heard from making an eye-catching style statement.

While making her way to promote her action flick “Aquaman” at the AOL Build Speaker Series on Monday, the blonde bombshell maintained her reputation in a see-through bodysuit.

Amber Heard, saint laurent pumps, Build Speaker Series, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2018Wearing Bella Freud, Jacket
Amber Heard wears a see-through bodysuit, tuxedo jacket, boyfriend jeans and Saint Laurent pumps.
CREDIT: Vanessa Carvalho/REX/Shutterstoc
Amber Heard, saint laurent pumps, Build Speaker Series, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2018Wearing Bella Freud, Jacket
Detail of Amber Heard’s Saint Laurent pumps.
CREDIT: Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

The actress tamed the sensuality of the sheer bodysuit with menswear-inspired counterpoints, including a tuxedo jacket by Bella Freud and boyfriend jeans.

Completing the look was a pair of sexy black patent leather pumps by Saint Laurent that incorporated a pointy profile on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel.

Amber Heard, saint laurent pumps, Build Speaker Series, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2018Wearing Bella Freud, Jacket
Amber Heard’s see-through look.
CREDIT: Vanessa Carvalho/REX/Shutterstoc

Heard was joined by her co-stars Jason Momoa, who plays the titular superhero, and Patrick Wilson.

On Saturday at a fan screening of the movie in New York, Heard put the attention on her legs in a little black dress with sky-high black pumps that strapped at the ankles.

Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, James Wan. Actors Jason Momoa, from left, Patrick Wilson and Amber Heard pose with director James Wan backstage at the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Aquaman" at AOL Studios, in New YorkBUILD Speaker Series: "Aquaman" Cast, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2018
(L-R): Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard and James Wan.
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

The 32-year-old kicked off the film’s promo circuit on Nov. 26 in London, where she sparkled in an edgy floor-length green gown by Valentino that had a plunging neckline and matching headpiece.

In the film, Heard stars as Mera, a warrior with hydrokinetic and telepathic powers who is trained to become queen.

“Aquaman” hits theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 21.

