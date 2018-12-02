Amber Heard Flashes Flash in Minidress and Soaring Pumps at ‘Aquaman’ Screening

Amber Heard’s look was all about the legs as she stepped out to a New York fan screening of “Aquaman” on Saturday.

The “Magic Mike XXL” actress sported a leg-baring little black dress with long sleeves and polka-dot detailing. She kept the monochrome look going with her footwear, opting for a pair of sky-high black pumps that strapped at the ankles.

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa at the New York screening of “Aquaman” yesterday. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

The 32-year-old added some sparkle to her look with her jewelry, layering a series of dangling earrings and completing her look with some gold-tone rings. She wore her long blond locks in cascading waves, adding a little pop of color to her look with some red lipstick.

The star portrays Mera, a warrior with hydrokinetic and telepathic powers who is trained to become queen, in “Aquaman.”

By Heard’s side was co-star Jason Momoa, who plays the titular character in “Aquaman.” Momoa wore a white button-down shirt over a brown T-shirt and distressed workpants, completing his look with heavy brown boots.

Heard’s subdued look for the New York fan screening marked a complete departure from the daring ensemble she wore on the red carpet at the London “Aquaman” premiere last week. At that event, the actress sported an otherworldly green and gold Valentino gown with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a matching headpiece.

Amber Heard at the Nov. 26 “Aquaman” premiere in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

