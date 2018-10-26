Amber Heard’s Soaring Louboutins Give Her the Illusion of Mile-Long Legs

Amber Heard glistened on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “London Fields” on Thursday.

The 32-year-old stepped out in a sequin-covered black dress by Elie Saab that featured a dramatic plunging neckline. The “Magic Mike XXL” actress flaunted her toned legs in the dress, which featured a sultry thigh-high slit.

For footwear, Heard went for a red carpet classic. She selected Christian Louboutin’s flattering So Kate pumps, which offered an understated counterpart to her look. The pointy-toed pumps feature a sky-high stiletto heel, which is set at a near-vertical pitch, forcing a powerful stride. The red-bottomed shoes retail for $725.

Amber Heard CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The “Pineapple Express” star — who has made her love of Louboutin footwear known — completed her sultry look with dangling earrings and a bright red lip.

A closer look at Heard’s Louboutins. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Based on a 1989 novel of the same name, “London Fields” is a mystery thriller. The movie was initially slated to debut at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival, but its release was halted after director Matthew Cullen sued the producers.

Now out for American audiences, the film is narrated by Billy Bob Thornton, who plays a terminally ill writer dealing with 20-year-old writers’ block. Apart from Thornton and Heard, “London Fields” stars Cara Delevingne, Jim Sturgess and Theo James. Heard’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp, also plays a part in the movie.

