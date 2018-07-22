Amber Heard Flaunts Legs in Little Black Dress and Red-Hot Stilettos at Comic-Con

Amber Heard flaunted her toned legs in a little black dress as she stepped out to Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. yesterday.

While promoting the upcoming film “Aquaman” at a panel, Heard sported a FeithClub dress. The LBD featured a brocade pattern, with a high neckline and billowing sleeves. The dress came up to mid-thigh, allowing the actress to show off her mile-long legs.

Amber Heard CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Heard completed her leggy look with her footwear — a pair of soaring stilettos that elongated her 5’7″-frame to Amazonian proportions. The red pumps featured diagonal stripe detailing and a razor-thin heel.

A closer look at Amber Heard's footwear. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 32-year-old accessorized with a series of rings, leaving her blonde locks down and wavy for a more relaxed look.

Amber Heard CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Heard was joined onstage by Jason Momoa, who plays the titular character in the upcoming “Aquaman,” and Nicole Kidman, who plays the Queen of Atlantis — the woman who raised Heard’s Mera and groomed the warrior to become queen.

In contrast to her co-star’s body-confident look, Kidman was buttoned-up in a demure white dress with a black pattern and flowing skirt. The actress wore a chunky black belt around her waist to cinch in the dress and put her blonde hair up into a ponytail. For footwear, she selected embellished burgundy sandals on a low heel.

Nicole Kidman CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

