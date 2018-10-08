The American Music Awards Looked Very Different 10 Years Ago

The 2008 American Music Awards were all about heavy metal — on the red carpet, that is. Many of the recording industry’s biggest stars embraced the metallic trend that year, rocking minidresses and gowns in shimmery silver, gold and platinum hues.

Christina Aguilera — who opened the show with a stirring medley of six of her biggest hits — went for a classic bombshell look in a lacy silver Elie Saab couture creation that was covered in glittery crystals. A then-18-year-old Taylor Swift (who took home the Favorite Country Female Artist award) also had a silver moment in a Collette Dinnigan one-shoulder sequined dress, which she wore with simple Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels.

Christina Aguilera channels Old Hollywood glamour in a glittery silver gown. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift steals the spotlight in a shimmery silver dress and peep-toe heels. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus, on hand to perform her hit single “Fly on the Wall,” dazzled in a gold and black strapless minidress by Marchesa. She accessorized with a vampy pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps. (And who could foresee her crazy fashion transformation that was soon to come?)

Miley Cyrus has a golden moment in this chic Marchesa dress. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also embracing the metallic mood, Pink stepped out in a dramatic sculpted Vivienne Westwood gown that mixed black and silver sequins to striking effect. The “Who Knew” crooner’s platinum blond hair and chunky platform shoes perfectly complemented the edgy look.

Pink owns the red carpet in a bold Vivienne Westwood design. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

White dresses were another major red-carpet trend. “Dancing With the Stars” alum Julianne Hough gave off serious high-school prom vibes in a demure white satin strapless dress, topped off with silver Grecian-inspired sandals and a sparkly diamanté clutch.

Silver gladiator-style sandals complete Julianne Hough’s simple white look. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A 16-year-old Demi Lovato, whose “Camp Rock” movie turned her into a breakout star in 2008, looked perfectly fresh and youthful in a ruffly, halter-style Gustavo Cadile dress. She matched her rosette-trimmed pumps to the dress’ black sash.

Demi Lovato nails the white trend in this pretty halter dress. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see even more red-carpet fashion from the 2008 American Music Awards.

Want more?

Taylor Swift Sparkles in a Lacy Couture Dress With Sensual Sandals at Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s Movie Premiere

Christina Aguilera Makes a ‘Dirrty’ Tribute With Statement Purse & Red Pumps With Peekaboo Toes at NYFW

Watch Demi Lovato Rock the Cutest Unicorn Slippers in New Commercial