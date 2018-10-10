Worst-Dressed Celebs on the AMAs Red Carpet, According to Twitter

Sometimes it’s easier to win over the music critics than it is the fashion crowd. Though some of the most successful entertainers were honored tonight at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, ahead of the ceremony, observers on Twitter thought some of the red carpet style statements flopped.

Bad Bunny (L) and J Balvin. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This man Bad Bunny came out the #AMAs looking like Tien Shinhan pic.twitter.com/zBdEp95Fa3 — Jeremiah Johnson (@JJ_110898) October 10, 2018

Bad Bunny, who performed his hit “I Like It” onstage with Cardi B, was compared to an animated character from “Dragon Ball Z” because of his curious accessory — a third eye fixed to the center of his forehead. “This man Bad Bunny came out the #AMAs looking like Tien Shinhan,” tweeted @JJ_110898.

Bunny completed the look with a graphic-print blue top, striped trousers and patent white chunky sneakers.

Post Malone CREDIT: Shutterstock

personal feelings aside, i felt the top was too short. matador..more like a matadon’t. — megalodonna louise ciccone (@allie_pocket) October 10, 2018

Rapper Post Malone took a risk in a blue suit that featured a cropped jacket with snake prints and matching trousers, a black top, and glittery heeled boots. A Twitter user took issue with the length of the blazer, writing, “personal feelings aside, i felt the top was too short. matador..more like a matadon’t,” @allie_pocket said, responding to “Queer Eye” star Kamaro Brown’s “10 out of 10” review of the look. “Some may disagree but @PostMalone nailed his red carpet look at the #AMAs He looks fun, stylish, playful, great color, it’s tailored and he looks like a rock star! #10outof10,” Brown tweeted.

Rita Ora CREDIT: Shutterstock

Why does Rita Ora dress look like it’s from Talbots????? — Molly Wilkins (@mwilks88) October 10, 2018

#RitaOra is just famous for being famous lol. She doesn’t miss an event but i can’t tell u what any of her music sounds like lol. #AMAs #AMAs2018 and that dress is hella ugly lol — iLoveYourBlack (@iLuvUrBlack) October 10, 2018

Rita Ora is no stranger to being named among the best-dressed at high-profile events, but on this occasion, the look fell flat for some fans. “Why does Rita Ora dress look like it’s from Talbots?????” @mwilks88 tweeted, referring to the affordable women’s retail chain. “#RitaOra is just famous for being famous lol. She doesn’t miss an event but i can’t tell u what any of her music sounds like lol. #AMAs #AMAs2018 and that dress is hella ugly lol,” added @iLuvUrBlack.

The Adidas collaborator looked confident in a floor-length charcoal dress that incorporated a floral motif.

Cardi B wears D&G. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Grandma bout to get the switch on her ass for playin dress up in her good curtains. — Kali (@BaddieBKali) October 10, 2018

Cardi B received plenty of praise for her all-over floral Dolce & Gabbana outfit, complete with blooms on her sandals, but there were those who had some thorny opinions. @BaddieBKali compared the look to curtains. “Grandma bout to get the switch on her a** for playin dress up in her good curtains,” she tweeted. @Pennie_Bennie added that she loved the dress, but the extravagant companion headdress was not to her liking. “Loving Cardi’s dress, but not the headdress. It’s too much.”

See more celebrity arrivals on the AMAs red carpet.

Want more?

Taylor Swift Looks Like a Fierce Disco Ball in Balmain — and More Stars on the AMAs Red Carpet

Post Malone Stomps Out in Glittery Boots — and the Craziest Accessory, Plus More Stylish Men at the AMAs

Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks That Show Off Their Heels on the AMAs Red Carpet