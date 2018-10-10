Amber Heard Glistens in Gold and More Celebs Who Sparkled at the 2018 AMAs

From sequin-covered dresses to metallic footwear, sparkly looks were a recurring theme on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight.
Amber Heard sparkled in a golden gown with a plunging neckline and high slit. The couture dress — courtesy of Ralph & Russo’s fall ’18 couture collection — was paired with classic pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps for an elegant look.
Another star to break out a glittery red carpet look? Busy Philipps.
The actress selected a full look from Michael Kors, wearing a black wool blazer on the top and sequined flare pants on the bottom. For footwear, Philipps choose pointy-toed black heels that remained mostly hidden underneath her pants.
Bebe Rexha also got the message that sparkly looks were the way to go for the AMAs. The “Meant to Be” singer rocked a black and silver gown from Balmain that featured a sensual slit. For footwear, she went with silver sandals that completed her glittery look.
Perhaps the star to take the glistening theme most seriously was Taylor Swift. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer hit the red carpet in a disco ball-inspired Balmain outfit consisting of a minidress and thigh-high boots. The dress and boots were both covered in shiny silver palettes that sparked as she posed for photographers.
Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at the AMAs.
Want more?
Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks That Show Off Their Heels on the AMAs Red Carpet
Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2018 American Music Awards
Post Malone Stomps Out in Glittery Boots — and the Craziest Accessory, Plus More Stylish Men at the AMAs