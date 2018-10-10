Amber Heard Glistens in Gold and More Celebs Who Sparkled at the 2018 AMAs

From sequin-covered dresses to metallic footwear, sparkly looks were a recurring theme on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

Amber Heard sparkled in a golden gown with a plunging neckline and high slit. The couture dress — courtesy of Ralph & Russo’s fall ’18 couture collection — was paired with classic pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps for an elegant look.

Amber Heard in a sparky dress and Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Another star to break out a glittery red carpet look? Busy Philipps.

The actress selected a full look from Michael Kors, wearing a black wool blazer on the top and sequined flare pants on the bottom. For footwear, Philipps choose pointy-toed black heels that remained mostly hidden underneath her pants.

Busy Phillips in a Michael Kors look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha also got the message that sparkly looks were the way to go for the AMAs. The “Meant to Be” singer rocked a black and silver gown from Balmain that featured a sensual slit. For footwear, she went with silver sandals that completed her glittery look.

Bebe Rexha in a sparkly Balmain gown. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Perhaps the star to take the glistening theme most seriously was Taylor Swift. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer hit the red carpet in a disco ball-inspired Balmain outfit consisting of a minidress and thigh-high boots. The dress and boots were both covered in shiny silver palettes that sparked as she posed for photographers.

Taylor Swift in a Balmain ensemble. CREDIT: Shutterstock

