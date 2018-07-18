Amanda Seyfried Offers a Chic Alternative to Flip-Flops on City Streets

Almost a decade after the original “Mamma Mia!” hit theaters, the jukebox musical is celebrating its latest adaptation in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” a sequel to the 2008 rom-com starring Amanda Seyfried.

Another throwback from the movie’s lead actress? Her outfit of choice. Upon heading out in New York to promote the film’s Friday release, Seyfried recalled the ’70s in a Valentino ensemble paired with bow slides — a chic upgrade from the commonly chosen flip-flops in the summer heat.

Amanda Seyfried is spotted in Valentino. CREDIT: Splash News

The 32-year-old star teamed her simple yet chic black sandals with a red and blue patterned silk blouse featuring a pussybow tie and high-waisted shorts boasting bold V-embroidered pockets at the back — both designed by the luxury Italian brand.

She finished the look with oversized sunglasses and a neutral-hued tote that made for a versatile and functional choice (like the shoes) as she trekked around the city.

A closer look at Amanda Seyfried's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Seyfried joined co-star Lily James on the “Today” show with Hoda Kotb to discuss working on the musical sequel with ABBA, Meryl Streep and Cher. The movie’s world premiere was held two nights ago at the Eventim Apollo in London, where cast members including Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Dominic Cooper made their own sartorial statements on the blue carpet.

