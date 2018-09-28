Amal Clooney Completes Her Effortless UN-Ready Look With Nude Power Pumps

Amal Clooney is one major girl boss.

She’s a lawyer, president of the Clooney Foundation for Justice and a mom to a set of one-year-old twins. And through all her hard work, she still manages to look like she just walked right off the runway and into the courthouse.

Amal Clooney leaves her hotel to go to a United Nations event in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Today, Clooney left her hotel to head to the United Nations’ Committee to Protect Journalists event in New York, where she wore a business-chic red dress.

The knee-length number featured a wide-sleeve top and high neckline. She carried out a camel-colored purse that was roomy enough to hold a laptop as well as a similarly hued trench coat in preparation for the cooling temperatures in the city.

A close-up of Amal Clooney’s nude pointed-toe heels. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Amal chose a pair of pointed-toe suede pumps in nude to complete her outfit. The heels color-coordinated perfectly with her other accessories.

Amal Clooney pairs a red dress with nude accessories. CREDIT: Splash News

Clooney will be featured on a panel at the UN event, alongside Reuters president Stephen J. Adler and the executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, Joel Simon, as stated on the committee’s website.

The event will be centered on global press freedom violations as well as the imprisonment of journalists around the world. Clooney is on a team representing two reporters for Reuters who were jailed in Myanmar this year.

