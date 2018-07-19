Aly Raisman Delivers an Empowering Speech With 141 Sex Abuse Survivors at ESPY Awards

Aly Raisman arrived at the 2018 ESPY Awards last night triumphant on the red carpet and on the stage.

The Olympic gold medalist nodded her victory with an apt choice in shoes, gold heels by Alexandre Birman teamed with a white floor-length column dress. Through the ethereal gown’s slit, the Brazilian designer’s Shanty gold metallic watersnake sandals were showcased as she made her way inside for the ceremony, where she, along with 141 “sister survivor” athletes, were honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Raisman was among the survivors at the award show who spoke out about sexual abuse under the care of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.

“1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016. These were the years we spoke up about Larry Nassar’s abuse,” Raisman said. “All those years we were told, ‘You are wrong. You misunderstood. He’s a doctor. It’s OK. Don’t worry, we’ve got it covered. Be careful. There are risks involved.’ The intention? To silence us in favor of money, medals and reputation. But we persisted, and finally someone listened and believed us.”

“To all the survivors out there, don’t let anyone rewrite your story. Your truth does matter. You matter. And you are not alone.”

Emotions were also running high for the guests who stood to recognize the courage of their fellow athletes.

