Alison Brie Shimmers in Rose Gold & More Monochromatic Style at the 2018 ESPYs

One trend on the red carpet at the 2018 ESPYs Wednesday is clear — monochromatic dressing. A number of famous faces stepped out in L.A. wearing just one hue from head-to-toe including “GLOW” actress Alison Brie and “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. Keep reading to see how celebs took on the monochrome look at the ESPY Awards.

Brie hit the carpet in a shimmering millennial pink dress with a plunging neckline and a dangerously high slit paired with slinky bejeweled sandals courtesy of Sophia Webster. The three-strap PVC and leather style retails for $550 and is adorned with multicolored crystals and rose gold hardware.

Alison Brie wearing Sophia Webster crystal-embellished sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, award-winning actress Allison Janney shined in a silver metallic knee-length number teamed with coordinating silver mirrored ankle-strap sandals. The “I, Tonya” star accessorized with oversized blinged-out hoop earrings and a silver metallic clutch to polish things off.

Allison Janney wearing a silver metallic dress with matching sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Boseman chose a head-to-toe white ensemble for the ESPYs, including a white shoulder vest. The actor wore a cream-colored suit with bold white platform sneakers.

Chadwick Boseman in a Louis Vuitton ensemble. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As for Philadelphia Eagles player Jalen Mills, a red chest-baring three-piece suit, sleek red runners and red earrings served as his monochromatic look for the night.

Jalen Mills wearing head-to-toe red. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more style on the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY Awards, scroll through the gallery.

Want more?

Ciara Stuns in Spike Heels With Russell Wilson & More Stars at 2018 ESPY Awards

The ESPY Awards Looked Very Different 10 Years Ago