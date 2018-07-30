Alison Brie Takes Us Back to the ’70s in Soaring Giuseppe Zanotti Platform Heels

Sure, ‘GLOW’ is set in the ’80s, but Alison Brie is taking us a decade past to the ’70s with her latest appearance.

The Netflix show’s leading lady stepped out last night at its roller skating-themed event in Los Angeles, where she went full retro with soaring platform heels courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti.

Alison Brie attends the 'GLOW' roller skating event in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A fashionista-favorite silhouette back in the disco era, Brie’s footwear choice of the evening came in a silky midnight blue hue and featured a buckled ankle strap, open-toe detail and chunky heel in an outrageously tall height.

She paired them with a basic white tee under a gold cocktail dress from Isa Arfen’s fall ’18 ready-to-wear collection. The metallic taffeta number boasted a V-shaped neckline, slim waist, A-line skirt and floral prints in a velvety material.

The style couldn’t have been more different from that of her character, Ruth Wilder, whose sartorial outings are often marked by mom jeans, white sneakers and accompanying leg warmers — apart from her more vibrant attire in the ring.

When creating the show’s ensembles, ‘GLOW’ costume designer Beth Morgan shared, “We had to think about what the girls would bring to the table as far as design elements that they think their character would need. We had to keep it authentic and feeling real to what they would actually be able to pull off. It was way more detail-oriented. We custom-made them all.”

A closer look at Alison Brie's shoes. CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The actress was joined at the event by fellow cast members Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel and Britney Young. Early that day, Brie also promoted her role on another Netflix show, the animated series Bojack Horseman, as she continued her rounds at the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.

