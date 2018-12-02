Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Fiercest Looks in the Front Row at Alexander Wang’s Collection 2 Show

By Allie Fasanella
As usual, celebrities, models and influencers flocked to the front row to take in Alexander Wang’s latest creations. The American designer debuted his “Collection 2” show for fall ’19 in New York City Saturday night and he was quit the draw: top names stepping out for the occasion ranged from rap star 21 Savage to Jordan Brand collaborator Aleali May.

The Atlanta-bred “Bank Account” rapper was seen posing backstage with Teyana Taylor, who was dressed in a fierce black look with leather accents. The Good Music artist wore black laceless sneakers with chain detailing around the ankle. Racing and a printed headscarf completed her bold look. Meanwhile, Savage sported a patriotic red, white and blue tracksuit courtesy of Wang with white Adidas basketball sneakers featuring black tongues.

Teyana Taylor and 21 Savage pose together backstage before the Alexander Wang show.
Elsewhere, Aleali May — whose second collaborative sneaker, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ”Viotech” is set to release Dec. 15 — turned heads in a glamorous black fur coat cinched at the waist with a studded leather belt. Black leggings and barely-there Alexander Wang slingback sandals with crystal-embellished toe straps pulled her look together. The 26-year-old shoe designer topped things off with shades and a fluffy pink purse.

Aleali May wearing barely-there Alexander Wang slingback sandals with crystal-embellished toe straps.
For a look at Alexander Wang’s fall ’19 ‘Collection 2’ show, check out the gallery.

