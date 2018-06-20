Check Out the New FN!

Alexa Chung’s Thigh-High Slit Shows Off Her Legs & Louboutins at Serpentine Gallery Summer Party

By Allie Fasanella
Alexa Chung at the Serpentine Gallery summer party at Kensington Gardens.
Last night’s Serpentine Summer Party held at Kensington Gardens in London was co-hosted by Chanel, Yana Peel, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Adwoa Aboah. The soiree saw a bevy of famous faces, including models, actresses, fashion editors, members of the royal family and more.

British host-turned-designer Alexa Chung appropriately wore a lacy Chanel frock featuring a satin bow detail around the waist, a strapless silhouette and a thigh-high slit that flattered her legs. A coordinating satin sash around her neck, hoop earrings and an embellished shoulder bag added to her look.

Alexa Chung wearing Chanel.
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old — who launched her eponymous fashion brand in May 2017 — wore black peep-toe Christian Louboutin mules boasting two bows to polish things off. A bright, red-bottomed heel looked to be roughly 4 inches high while the shoes upper appeared to be covered with black suede.

Alexa Chung wearing Louboutin mules.
Princess Beatrice of York was also on hand for the glamorous occasion wearing a bold peacock printed dress courtesy of Mary Katrantzou. The 29-year-old royal styled the design with a black leather biker jacket thrown over her shoulders, a chic black handbag with a box-like silhouette and silver metallic ball-embellished sandals.

Prince Beatice wearing a Mary Katrantzou frock.
As for younger sister Princess Eugenie — who made a rare public appearance alongside fiancé Jack Brooksbank — a black, blue and purple floral print, one-shoulder frock gave way to black leather pants and black suede booties with an open top detail.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
