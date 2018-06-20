Alexa Chung’s Thigh-High Slit Shows Off Her Legs & Louboutins at Serpentine Gallery Summer Party

Last night’s Serpentine Summer Party held at Kensington Gardens in London was co-hosted by Chanel, Yana Peel, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Adwoa Aboah. The soiree saw a bevy of famous faces, including models, actresses, fashion editors, members of the royal family and more.

British host-turned-designer Alexa Chung appropriately wore a lacy Chanel frock featuring a satin bow detail around the waist, a strapless silhouette and a thigh-high slit that flattered her legs. A coordinating satin sash around her neck, hoop earrings and an embellished shoulder bag added to her look.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old — who launched her eponymous fashion brand in May 2017 — wore black peep-toe Christian Louboutin mules boasting two bows to polish things off. A bright, red-bottomed heel looked to be roughly 4 inches high while the shoes upper appeared to be covered with black suede.

Alexa Chung wearing Louboutin mules. CREDIT: Splash

Princess Beatrice of York was also on hand for the glamorous occasion wearing a bold peacock printed dress courtesy of Mary Katrantzou. The 29-year-old royal styled the design with a black leather biker jacket thrown over her shoulders, a chic black handbag with a box-like silhouette and silver metallic ball-embellished sandals.

Prince Beatice wearing a Mary Katrantzou frock. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As for younger sister Princess Eugenie — who made a rare public appearance alongside fiancé Jack Brooksbank — a black, blue and purple floral print, one-shoulder frock gave way to black leather pants and black suede booties with an open top detail.